Rural Church Planter Martyred in India’s Maharashtra State

By on No Comment

(International Christian Concern) – On July 10, a 35-year-old pastor, Munsi Thado, was found dead in the forest near Badpari village, located in the Godcharoli district of Maharashtra state. According to local sources, a group of unknown people took Pastor Munsi from his house and his body was later discovered by his wife, Rajini.

Pastor Munsi was living in the forest near Badpari village for the last five years due to persecution. Local villagers demanded he deny his Christian faith. When he refused, they kicked him out of the village.

“He was killed because of his faith, life, and ministry to the Adivasi people in the area,” one of Pastor Munsi’s colleagues told International Christian Concern (ICC). “He led more than 20 families to Christ in the last five years, ever since he was thrown out of the village by some Hindu radicals.”

