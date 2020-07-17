US Issues Advisory That Corps Using Xinjiang Manufacturers May Be Selling Products From Forced Labor

(International Christian Concern) – On July 1, four US government agencies issued an advisory warning that American companies sourcing from Chinese manufacturers may be selling products made using forced labor of religious minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

In their statement, the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security cited China’s ongoing human rights abuses against ethnic and religious groups in Xinjiang, including religious persecution, political indoctrination, and forced labor.

According to a March 2020 report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, factories that use the forced labor of detained religious minorities are involved in the supply chains of at least 83 global brands, including those of well-known American companies like Apple, Gap, and Nike. …

Some notable apparel companies like Nike, Gap, and H&M have responded to the claims, denying that they source from Xinjiang.

Read the government advisory in full here.

Continue reading this story >>