Iranian Christians Charged With Acting Against National Security by Promoting ‘Zionist Christianity’

(Article18) — At least 10 of the more than a dozen Christian converts arrested two weeks ago in raids on their homes and house-churches have been charged with “acting against national security by promoting Zionist Christianity.”
Article18 reported earlier this month that at least 13 Christians were arrested in a coordinated operation on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1 in Tehran, its sister city Karaj, and Malayer, 400km southwest of Tehran.
The number of confirmed arrests has now risen to 17.
Of those arrested, eight have been released on bail, four remain detained, one has been released without charge, and another four have been released pending a decision on their case.
