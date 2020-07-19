Iranian Christian Still Faces Prison as Two of Three Final Appeals Fail

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Article18) — Iranian Christian convert Ismaeil Maghrebinejad has lost his appeal against the two remaining prison sentences issued to him earlier this year.

Ismaeil, who is 65 years old and an official member of the Anglican Church, initially received three sentences amounting to a total of six years in prison.

Ismaeil was informed last Sunday that the first sentence — of three years in prison for “insulting the sacred” — had been overturned on appeal. But on Wednesday he was told that the other two sentences — for “propaganda against the state” and “membership of a group hostile to the regime” — had been upheld.

