Christians in China Detained for Distributing Gospel Tracts

China (International Christian Concern)– Across China, the act of passing gospel tracts on the streets has increasingly been targeted by the authorities, with Christians being taken away for administrative detention.
A Christian in Jiangxi province recently told China Aid that while they used to be able to spread the gospel openly, without local authorities interfering their activities, now they would be placed under administrative detention.
On July 3, two Christians in Zhejiang province’s Quzhou who were sharing the gospel on the streets were taken by the police and detained for ten days.
