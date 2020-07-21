The Christian Institute: Scottish Hate Crime Bill Threatens Gospel Freedom

(The Christian Institute) — The Scottish government is currently considering introducing new hate crime laws, with Holyrood’s Justice Committee asking for views on the proposed Hate Crime and Public Order bill. The closing date for submissions is this Friday.

The existing law covers race, but Scottish ministers want to extend it to cover all the other “protected characteristics,” including religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

The Christian Institute opines, “While Christians would never support genuinely threatening or abusive behavior, it is difficult to approve of this bill because of some of the things it includes, not least the new ‘stirring up hatred’ offenses.”

“Extending the law in this way will have profound consequences for free speech and religious liberty. These new offenses could very easily restrict our freedom to proclaim Christ as the only way of salvation or to call people to repent of sin — even in church.”

