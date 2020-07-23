False Report Against Pastor Draws Police Investigation Into Church in India

ANDHRA PRADESH (International Christian Concern) – On July 5, an unidentified man, believed to be a Hindu nationalist, filed a false police report against a pastor in Andhra Pradesh alleging forcible conversion activities. The accusation was made against Pastor Chinna Rao, head pastor of Christ Church, where 50 to 60 people worship regularly in a rented house in Vishakhapatnam.

Pastor Rao and his church members were on the beach baptizing a few people from the congregation. An enraged man began to argue with Pastor Rao while the baptisms were ongoing.

The man shouted, “You are defiling the land by practicing the Christian faith and also converting others into it.”

The man continued to argue that Christians do not have a right to live in India, as India belongs to Hindus.

