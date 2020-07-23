High Domestic Violence Rates Continue to Plague Russia, But the Gospel Is Changing Hearts

Russia(Mission Network News)— In 2017, Russia made the decision to downgrade domestic violence from a criminal offense to a misdemeanor for first-time offenders.
This ruling sparked a backlash in Russia, and many women are still vocally trying to find justice in the country today. But Eric Mock of Slavic Gospel Association says the problem isn’t just legal; the new laws stem from cultural attitudes in Russia and other Slavic nations that devalue women. …
Mock says only Jesus Christ can change these attitudes and awful cultural assumptions.
“What we see is a tremendous transformation that occurs when men and women come to faith. We’re seeing relationships that are restored and the dignity of each life set as it should be.”
