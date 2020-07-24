Pakistani Christians Endure 80 Incidents of Persecution in the First Six Months of 2020

Photo Credit: Aa Dil/Pexels

(International Christian Concern) The first six months of 2020 proved to be another challenging time for Christians in Pakistan. Despite lofty claims made by the PTI-led government, the country’s Christian community continued to suffer discrimination, intolerance, and instances of outright persecution.

International Christian Concern (ICC) documented at least 80 incidents of persecution against Pakistan’s Christian population. This included instances of discrimination, sexual assaults, abductions, “forced conversions,” forced marriages, blasphemy accusations, and murder.

In March 2020, Pakistan entered into a national lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This lockdown dramatically affected the country’s poor and marginalized communities, including Christians. Jobs were lost, and food supplies dwindled as reports of infections and deaths escalated.

