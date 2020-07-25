Chinese Cyberspies Hack Email of Chengdu House Church Pastor

China (International Christian Concern) – China’s ubiquitous security has always tracked citizens for a variety of purposes. Tracking Christian citizens has enabled authorities to raid house churches and arrest pastors.

According to the Department of Justice, Li Xiaoyu, 34, and Dong Jiazhi, 31, two accused state-sponsored cyperspies, hacked into the personal data of dissidents, clergy, and human rights activists.

The same two Chinese hackers were accused of trying to steal U.S. coronavirus information and were put on the FBI Wanted List on July 7, 2020. According to Fox News, they hacked the private email of a Chengdu house church pastor and gave the information to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that led to the pastor’s arrest shortly thereafter.

