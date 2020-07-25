Six Christian Families in India Issued Ultimatum to Renounce Their Faith

Photo Credit: Luis Valiente/Pixabay

India (International Christian Concern) Six Christian families have received an ultimatum from the Latehar District Police of Jharkhand state to either renounce their Christian faith or prepare to leave the village. The police have given the Christians a single month to respond to this demand.

The police issued the ultimatum after the six Christian families went to the police station in response to a brutal attack by radical Hindu nationalists on July 5.

“They tied our hands and legs with a rope,” Joginder Bhuya told International Christian Concern (ICC). The Christians were then ruthlessly beaten by fanatics, including women and children.

According to Joginder, a village meeting was convened to discuss the six Christian families who refused to give up their Christian faith.

