Chinese Police Demolish More Christian Homes in Building Used for Xiamen House Church

(International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on July 22, local authorities descended on Xingguang Church in China’s Xiamen city in Fujian province for further demolition of Christian homes in conjunction to the house church.

A month after local authorities brought in more than 100 officers from four different agencies to demolish Xingguang Church on June 11, dozens of security guards and officers from the local Ethnic and Religious Bureau returned to demolish the remaining homes within the residential building, where the church also once stood.

In a series of videos shared by preacher Yang Xibo from another highly persecuted church, Xunsiding Church, dozens of chengguan, or Urban Management Law Enforcement officials, were seen marching toward the remaining units that were not taken down during the June operation.

