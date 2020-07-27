Disturbing Video Shows Young Children Holding Parents’ Profane Signs, Repeating ‘[Expletive] the Police’

A disturbing video shared on social media shows three young children, as they walk along the sidewalk in protest with who appears to be their mothers, holding signs using profanity. When asked what the sign says, two of the little girls repeat without reservation, “[Expletive] the police.”

A man filming the children waves to them, and a little girl waves in return.

One of the women asks, “What does it say?” in reference to the sign. She then tells the girl what to say, and the man filming likewise begins to ask what the sign reads.

“[Expletive] the police,” the child repeats.

Another young girl standing next to her says the same. She holds a sign that reads, “[Expletive] Trump’s goons.”

“Thanks kids,” the man says.

The video, which was shared to Facebook by American Up, has received over 700K views and much outrage from viewers.

“I have never seen anything like that. This is very disturbing, and it is brainwashing at such a young age,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s truly disturbing that parents would do that. At some point in time, those children are going to pay a price because of it,” another lamented.

“Zero class,” a third remarked. “Endangering the welfare of these children is an understatement.”

“This so sad. These parents are literally writing these kids narratives in stone. All I see is a future of poverty/welfare, crime, broken relationships/families. These parents are so proud of their kids, [but] it makes me sad,” another opined.

“Shameful to teach your young children like this! No wonder things can’t change!” one exclaimed.

Ephesians 6:4 teaches that parents are to raise their children “in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

Psalm 78 also notes, “He established a testimony in Jacob and appointed a law in Israel, which He commanded our fathers, that they should make them known to their children, that the generation to come might know them — even the children which should be born, who should arise and declare them to their children.”

“That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep His commandments, and might not be as their fathers, a stubborn and rebellious generation — a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not steadfast with God.”