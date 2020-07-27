Northern Ireland Registry Office Corrects ‘Mistake’ of Threat to Churches Over Same-Sex ‘Weddings’

(The Christian Institute) — The General Register Office for Northern Ireland (GRO) has withdrawn a threat to churches in the province after The Christian Institute intervened.

The GRO had written to places of worship, threatening to ban them from performing all weddings if they did not indicate by Aug. 17 whether or not they would conduct same-sex weddings.

The U-turn comes after the Institute first wrote to the GRO pointing out that the law require places of worship to opt in to same-sex weddings, not opt out, and then demanded an apology and the withdrawal of the ultimatum.

