Former Presidential Candidate, Georgia Minister Herman Cain Dies at 74 Following Battle With COVID

ATLANTA — Former presidential candidate Herman Cain, a political commentator who also served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, has died following a battle with the novel coronavirus.

“Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta, and preparing for his reward,” Dean Calabrese, editor of HermanCain.com, announced on Cain’s website on Thursday.

Calabrese said that Cain’s friends and family knew that it would be a “rough fight” as he was having trouble breathing and his body wasn’t reacting to the initial medical treatment as hoped. Cain was also at high risk of becoming seriously ill since he had previously fought cancer.

However, “[t]here were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman’s social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

“We all prayed so hard every day,” Calabrese said. “We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

Cain died on Thursday morning. He was 74.

From 1986 to 1996, Cain served at the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza after successfully managing hundreds of Burger King franchises in the Philadelphia area. He went on to serve as the CEO of the National Restaurant Association and also was on the board of directors for other major corporations, including Nabisco, Whirlpool and Reader’s Digest.

Cain was also involved in the political sphere, serving as a senior advisor to Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole in 1996 and running for president himself in 2000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.