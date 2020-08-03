Black Lives Matter Protesters Burn Bibles in Bonfire Outside Portland Courthouse: Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chanting profane statements containing four-letter words, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters burned Bibles and other items on Friday night during a public protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland.

The hours-long protest was streamed live on YouTube by Ruptly as it went into the night. At approximately midnight, a participant was seen lighting a Bible on fire, and other Bibles were thrown into a bonfire that was created on the pavement minutes later.

The word “Holy Bible” can be seen in one close-up of the recorded footage, and a protester can be heard remarking that there were Bibles and a flag to burn.

The footage, which has been re-shared on social media, has generated much discussion, including from those who ask what burning Bibles has to do with the death of George Floyd.

“Burning the Bible does not honor George Floyd’s legacy, but it does fit with the anti-Western and anti-American Marxist critical theory fueling the violent riots,” wrote Tyler O’Neil for PJ Media.

He said that the rioters are not “peaceful protesters,” but “are agitating against American society itself. They oppose law enforcement in its entirety, and they are even willing to burn the Bible in a statement about rejecting America’s heritage.”

As previously reported, during an interview in 2015, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors — a self-described “queer,” artist, author, organizer and college professor who founded the organization with another lesbian and a self-described feminist — acknowledged that the group is led by “trained Marxists.”

“It was important for us as Black women, two of which are queer, to actually talk about the totality of Black life,” she said during the interview with Jared Ball of “I Mix What I Like” on Real News Network. “And that Black cis[gender] men are not the sum of Black people, but rather all Black people being the totality of Black people …”

Cullors added that the group’s definition of totality would include “Black trans[gender] folk,” those who have been incarcerated or are currently behind bars, and those with disabilities.

“We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead,” the BLM site’s “What We Believe” page also outlines. “We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

“We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered,” it continues. “We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”

In an article published in June by the Washington Times, Everett Piper, the former president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, scolded Christians — or more specifically, “woke evangelical pastors” — who support the organization.

“How in the name of all that is right and holy could you possibly now march with an organization that laughs in the face of all that Jesus taught and died for? How could you be so ignorant? How could you be so arrogant? How could you be so wrong?” he wrote.

“Have you not taken the time to do a 30-second Google search of the mission statement of the organization with which you now align?”

“The broken ideas of BLM are not godly, and they are not Christian, and any pastor suggesting otherwise diminishes the imago Dei to little more than a hyphenated construct of division rather than unity,” Piper opined.