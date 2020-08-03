Chinese Missionary Speaks Out Against Persecution of His Church

XIAMEN, Fujian (ChinaAid) — A missionary from Xingguang Church in Xiamen, Fujian wrote to authorities to protest the persecution of his church.

The missionary, named Yu Sang, told the Xiamen Municipal Prosecution Center that officials had abused their power to break into Christians’ private residences. On July 7, Yu’s attorney, Li Guisheng, submitted a 276,000-word witness testimony.

He also presented an audio testimony and three copies of written materials to the Xiamen Municipal Supervision Committee.

Continue reading this story >>