Christian Leaders Seek Justice After Murder of Pastor in India’s Punjab State

India (International Christian Concern) – According to UCA News, Christian leaders in India called for a further investigation into the attack on Balwinder Bagicha, a protestant pastor, who was found lying mortally wounded along the road in the Ferozepur district of India’s state of Punjab. Later in the day, on July 27, Pastor Bagicha died as a result of the wounds he received in the attack.

The police initially registered the death as “accidental.” However, Hanook Bhatti, a Punjab-based Christian leader, told UCA News, “It was not accidental; it is a clear case of premeditated murder.”

“I personally visited the spot where the pastor was found along with police,” Bhatti told UCA News. “We found an aadhar (Indian ID) there and the footprints of more than one person, indicating that the pastor was in a fight.”

Continue reading this story >>