Christian Family in India Continues to Face Harassment From Villagers for Refusing to Recant Christ

India (International Christian Concern) — On March 24, a Christian family was expelled from their village for refusing to deny their Christian faith in the Bellary district of India’s Karnataka state. After the expulsion, the Christian family was brutally attack by radical Hindu nationalists and were unable to return to the village for months.

“I walked for nearly 30 miles, as the villagers chased me,” Surya Nayak, the family’s breadwinner, recently told International Christian Concern (ICC).

Nayak and his family converted to Christianity five years ago when the family experienced a miraculous healing. Since then, they have attended a local congregation. However, due to this conversion, the family has faced severe harassment and a social boycott from other Hindu villagers.

