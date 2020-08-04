Persecution Watch Group Helps Indonesian Evangelist Who Lost Livelihood Over Facebook Post

(International Christian Concern) – As a full-time evangelist in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, Adam is passionate about sharing the Gospel, especially toward his own kin — the ethnic Dayak people, who mostly follow animist beliefs.

Never did he imagine that a Facebook post he shared would cost him his fortune and invite persecution upon him.

In his social media post, he intended to remind the Dayak Christians to put God first in their lives instead of practicing cultural rituals that are affiliated with animism. He was crying for the Christians to repent.

To his surprise, his post went viral in the matter of days. Instead of seeing repentance, many cultural Dayak organizations went after him. They reported him to the police for blasphemy and demanded an apology.

