Persecution Watch Group Helps Indonesian Evangelist Who Lost Livelihood Over Facebook Post

By on No Comment

(International Christian Concern) As a full-time evangelist in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, Adam is passionate about sharing the Gospel, especially toward his own kin — the ethnic Dayak people, who mostly follow animist beliefs.

Never did he imagine that a Facebook post he shared would cost him his fortune and invite persecution upon him.

In his social media post, he intended to remind the Dayak Christians to put God first in their lives instead of practicing cultural rituals that are affiliated with animism. He was crying for the Christians to repent.

To his surprise, his post went viral in the matter of days. Instead of seeing repentance, many cultural Dayak organizations went after him. They reported him to the police for blasphemy and demanded an apology.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Persecution Watch Group Helps Indonesian Evangelist Who Lost Livelihood Over Facebook Post added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →