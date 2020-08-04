Special Ed. Teacher Resigns After Posting Comment Supporting Photo of Black Man Kneeling on White Child’s Neck

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A special education teacher in the Atlanta area has resigned after being placed under investigation for a comment he wrote on social media supporting a photo showing a black man kneeling on the neck of a white child.

According to reports, Isaiah Jackson, 20, of Ohio knelt on the neck of his girlfriend’s crying two-year-old son to mimic the death of George Floyd. Another individual, who has yet to be identified, held the child’s hands behind his back.

The photo was uploaded to social media with the caption “BLM now [expletive],” which quickly generated outrage. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and identified Jackson as the man in the photo. Charges are now pending.

“The child was taken to the local hospital for examination, where he was found to have no injuries related to the incident,” the sherriff’s office said in a post. “Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties while the sheriff’s office was en route to her home to begin the investigation into this incident.”

Among those who commented under the circulated photo was Brian Papin, a special education teacher at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, approximately 20 minutes outside of Atlanta.

“Again! Your (sic) doing it wrong!” he wrote. “One knee on center of the back, one on the neck, and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop [expletive] around!”

Administrators with DeKalb County Schools became aware of Papin’s comment — which disgusted other commenters — and launched an investigation into “the disturbing social media post associated with a district teacher.”

“DCSD is committed to the safety and well-being of our children, and there is no place for racism in our school district,” it said in a statement.

Papin soon resigned.

“DeKalb County School District administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts on July 22, 2020. The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed with DCSD,” the district said in a subsequent statement. “Again, there is no place for racism and abuse in our school district.”

Romans 13:10 teaches, “Love worketh no ill to his neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law.”

1 John 4:20-21 also declares, “If a man say, ‘I love God’ and hateth his brother, he is a liar, for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen? And this commandment have we from him: that he who loveth God love his brother also.”