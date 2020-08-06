Researchers Admit Study Claiming Positive Mental Health Outcomes of ‘Sex Change’ Operations Was Wrong

(The Christian Institute) — Researchers who claimed transgender people who undergo surgery to “change sex” have better mental health outcomes have admitted their widely-shared study was wrong.

Last year, Swedish researchers Dr. Richard Bränström and Dr. John Pachankis claimed that people who have surgery to try and change sex are less likely to need mental health treatment than those who don’t. They also said that the likelihood of being treated for a mood or anxiety disorder reduces over time. …

Following publication, the study was scrutinized by other academics. One pointed out that their major conclusion was based on the outcomes of just three people, despite having collected the data of more than 2,500 gender-confused people in Sweden.

