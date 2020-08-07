Chinese Christian Sentenced to 10 Days Detention for Street Evangelism

HENGYANG, Hunan (International Christian Concern) — On Aug. 3, a Christian in China’s Hunan province was sentenced by the authorities to 10 days in administrative detention for “illegal evangelism.”

Chen Wensheng, who is part of the Xiaoqun Church in Hengyang, has often preached the gospel on the streets. He often carried a wooden cross that read “Glory to our Savior” and “Repent and Be Saved by Faith” written on it.

