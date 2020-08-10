‘Asking for the Word of God’: Ministry Sends Bibles to Persecuted Christians in Nigeria

Nigeria(Mission Network News)— Nigerian Christians are facing intense persecution, and Mission Cry hopes to bring these believers encouragement through the power of God’s Word.
Jason Woolford of Mission Cry explains the crisis in Nigeria centers around Islamic persecution of Christians. Some reports state over 1,000 Christians have been brutally murdered since the beginning of the year. Even those working to help others such as aid workers aren’t safe. …
“They feel cut off and forgotten. Whether they’re foreign missionaries or our Nigerian brethren, [they] hear and read about the body of Christ, and it’s silent,” Woolford explains.
