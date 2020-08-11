Christian Arrested on Blasphemy Charges in Pakistan

(International Christian Concern) – According to UCA News, Sohail Masih, a Christian man, was arrested under blasphemy charges after a discussion on eating sacrificial meat at the Eid al-Adha festival in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

“It is not possible that the blood of goats and bulls can wash away sins,” Sohail Masih posted on Facebook, referring to Lailat al Miraj or Night of Ascension.

Allama Muhammad Abdul Sattar, worship leader of a mosque, filed a first information report (FIR) with the police against Masih, who has been kept in custody for his safety.

Continue reading this story >