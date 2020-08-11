Two Kazakh Pastors Appeal to President Tokayev to Save Churches From Seizure

(Barnabas Fund) — Two pastors in Kazakhstan have appealed directly to the country’s president, asking him to stop local authorities seizing the land on which their churches stand.
City authorities in the capital Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) have ordered the confiscation of the Grace Presbyterian Church building and the Agape Pentecostal Church building, which was under construction on the same site as Grace Church. City authorities claim the land is needed for a new kindergarten.
Agape pastor Igor Tsay said, “From 2002 we have dreamed of having our own building, and we just started constructing it. And then this. It was unexpected – a shock.”
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!