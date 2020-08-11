Two Kazakh Pastors Appeal to President Tokayev to Save Churches From Seizure

(Barnabas Fund) — Two pastors in Kazakhstan have appealed directly to the country’s president, asking him to stop local authorities seizing the land on which their churches stand.

City authorities in the capital Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) have ordered the confiscation of the Grace Presbyterian Church building and the Agape Pentecostal Church building, which was under construction on the same site as Grace Church. City authorities claim the land is needed for a new kindergarten.

Agape pastor Igor Tsay said, “From 2002 we have dreamed of having our own building, and we just started constructing it. And then this. It was unexpected – a shock.”

