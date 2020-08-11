Woman Who Wasn’t Expected to Survive After Birth Celebrates 60th Birthday

(The Christian Institute) — A woman born with spina bifida who doctors thought would die shortly after birth recently celebrated her 60th birthday.

Carmel Proctor was diagnosed with myelomeningocele, a severe form of spina bifida, when she was born on August 8, 1960, and she initially struggled with very poor health.

Her parents later told her she was “not expected to last 60 seconds.” …

To celebrate her 60th birthday, she arranged a sponsored fundraising event to support the hospital that cared for her.

Continue reading this story >>