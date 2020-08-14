Judge Allows John MacArthur’s Church to Hold Indoor Services; Congregation to Adhere to Safety Measures

LOS ANGELES — According to a post from an attorney representing John MacArthur and Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, a judge has allowed the church to hold indoor worship services with no attendance cap as MacArthur’s lawsuit challenging the ban on indoor church gatherings moves forward. The church has agreed to social distance and wear masks in the interim.

“A HISTORIC WIN today for Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church! Judge allows indoor services with singing and no attendance cap! Church agrees to adhere to mask and social distancing until full hearing,” Jenna Ellis posted to social media on Friday (emphasis in original).

She said the ruling was the first for a California court to rule in favor of a church during the pandemic.

View the post here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.