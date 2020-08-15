Chinese Authorities Raid House Church Mothers’ Group Held at Woman’s Home

(International Christian Concern) – On August 12, the mothers group of an influential house church in China’s city of Xiamen was raided by the local authorities as they gathered at a sister’s home.

At 10 a.m., more than 10 mothers from Xunsiding Church, which was disbanded by the government last year, were doing their book club and parenting experience sharing activities, when public security officials suddenly forced themselves in without proper documents.

Continue reading this story >>