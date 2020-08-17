Muslim in Nigeria Moved by Christian’s Kindness Turns to Christ

By on No Comment

Nigeria (Christian Aid Mission/Mission Network News) A staunch Muslim in a 90 percent Muslim area of Nigeria, Idris* was so opposed to the borehole and other services local missionaries provided that he ordered his wife not to drink the new well water.

According to Christian Aid Mission, Idris had opposed the efforts of Christian workers for many years. A local ministry leader said Idris believed he had a mandate to stop all efforts to lure people away from Allah and his prophet, and he told local missionaries to leave the area.

Idris pressured landlords not to rent homes or facilities to them. He told neighbors not to listen to them or accept their help. When an area Christian donated land for a church building, Idris found a way to block its construction and built a mosque on the property, the ministry leader said. …

Recently, his pre-teen son was hit with rashes, vomiting, and pain in his eyes, joints, and bones. Idris rushed him to a medical clinic but in that area of Nigeria, hospitals do not admit patients who cannot pay beforehand. At that time he had no Nigerian naira to his name, the ministry leader said.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Muslim in Nigeria Moved by Christian’s Kindness Turns to Christ added by on
View all posts by Mission Network News →