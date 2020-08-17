Muslim in Nigeria Moved by Christian’s Kindness Turns to Christ

Nigeria (Christian Aid Mission/Mission Network News) — A staunch Muslim in a 90 percent Muslim area of Nigeria, Idris* was so opposed to the borehole and other services local missionaries provided that he ordered his wife not to drink the new well water.

According to Christian Aid Mission, Idris had opposed the efforts of Christian workers for many years. A local ministry leader said Idris believed he had a mandate to stop all efforts to lure people away from Allah and his prophet, and he told local missionaries to leave the area.

Idris pressured landlords not to rent homes or facilities to them. He told neighbors not to listen to them or accept their help. When an area Christian donated land for a church building, Idris found a way to block its construction and built a mosque on the property, the ministry leader said. …

Recently, his pre-teen son was hit with rashes, vomiting, and pain in his eyes, joints, and bones. Idris rushed him to a medical clinic but in that area of Nigeria, hospitals do not admit patients who cannot pay beforehand. At that time he had no Nigerian naira to his name, the ministry leader said.

