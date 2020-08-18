Chinese Christian Fined for Holding Unauthorized Online Bible Study

(International Christian Concern) – On Aug. 11, a Christian man in China’s Yunnan province received a notice of administrative punishment from the local Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau (ERAB), accusing him of hosting illegal religious education training online.

According to Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness, brother Zhang Wenli also received a hefty fine of 20,000 RMB (approximately 2,870 USD), issued by the Lincang City Linxiang District ERAB, for his unauthorized activities.

