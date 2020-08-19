Four Christian Women Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in Northern India

(International Christian Concern) – On Aug. 11, a group of radical Hindu nationalists brutally attacked four Christian women who had gathered for prayer in Sarurpur village, located on the outskirts of Faridabad, Harayana. As a result of the attack, the four women have been hospitalized. One of the four women, named Sangeeta, is reportedly fighting for her life.

According to local sources, Pastor Rajesh Gupta, who serves as a church planter in the area, was visiting Sarupur village with his wife and daughter when the attack happened.

