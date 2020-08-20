Controversial Video Shows Pole Dancer Performing in Front of Young Children While Adults Clap, Cheer

A controversial video that has been viewed millions of times shows a female pole dancer performing with a number of young children watching front and center, while adults look on unfazed — and actually clap and cheer.

While there is not much information about the video, which is stated to be from Poland, the footage shows a crowd being hushed while the music — the song “Hallelujah” — begins to play and a scantily-clad young woman winds her body about at the base of the pole before mounting it.

“Now, I’ve heard there was a secret chord/That David played, and it pleased the Lord/But you don’t really care for music, do you?/ It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth/The minor fall, the major lift/The baffled king composing hallelujah,” the song rings out as the woman circles around the pole, losing her removable “skirt” at one point.

As she flips upside down, the room erupts in cheers and a number of adults can be seen clapping. The crowd claps again moments later as she twists her way around upside down.

The woman writhes on the floor before circling her way around the pole and back up again.

The children in attendance, who sit mostly in the front to view the performance, appear expressionless, except for one young boy whose mouth drops open as the woman hangs upside down.

While it is not known where the event took place, whether at a school or another location, the room appears to be some sort of auditorium as there is a stage feet away from the pole dancer and a few onlookers stand upon it.

Reaction to the video, which has been viewed on Twitter 4.9 million times as of press time, has been mixed, with some opining that the performance is no different than going to the circus or a gymnastics competition, while others thought the display was inappropriate for children and more akin to an act at a nightclub.

“I see an acrobat, no different than when I went to the circus as a child,” one commenter wrote, who saw no issue with the performance.

“If she was more clothed this wouldn’t seem so bad. When you watch gymnastics or beach volleyball the uniform is just as revealing. That legs spread pose in the beginning does take it too far though,” another opined.

“Why isn’t a single adult covering their eyes or taking them out of there ASAP?” a third asked.

“Notice how it’s all the adults clapping, not the children? How is this performance beneficial to children in any way?” another wondered.

“What parent in their right mind would allow their child to watch a half-naked girl work a stripper pole?!” one commenter exclaimed. “Oh, but it’s all right because they are using that ‘Hallelujah’ song that everyone uses when they want to appear ‘spiritual’ but deny the real God, Jesus Christ.”

Ephesians 4:17-24 exhorts, “This I say therefore, and testify in the Lord, that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind, having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart, who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness to work all uncleanness with greediness.”

“But ye have not so learned Christ. If so be that ye have heard Him and have been taught by Him, as the truth is in Jesus, put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.”