Thousands Put Up ‘Jesus 2020’ Signs Ahead of Election: ‘He’s the Only Way’

(Fox News) — He’s not a third-party presidential candidate up for election in November, but thousands across the country are putting up “Jesus 2020” yard signs.

More than 5,000 signs have shipped out to California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and other states from a campaign that began at Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, Ala.

“People need Jesus with everything that’s going on,” Joyce Hubbard, one of the Jesus 2020 co-organizers, told Fox News. “He’s the only one that we can count on. He’s the one that keeps His promises. He’s already the winner.”

