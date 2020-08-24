Euthanasia Deaths Rise in Canada With One Third Citing ‘Being a Burden’

(The Christian Institute) — Canada has seen a significant rise in the number of deaths by euthanasia taking place in the last year, with a third giving ‘not wanting to be a burden’ as a reason.

A government report revealed that in 2019, 5,631 people were killed by euthanasia or assisted suicide, a rise of 26 percent on the year before.

More than a third of patients (34 percent) who requested they be killed by their doctors cited fear of being a burden to their families. 13.7 percent said it was because of “isolation or loneliness.”

Continue reading this story >>