We ‘Never Gave Up Hope’: Parents Reject Advice to Abort Daughter With Several Organs Outside of Body

(The Christian Institute) — Parents who were advised to have an abortion have shared how their disabled daughter has defied doctors’ expectations.

Laurel Phizacklea was born with exomphalos major — a condition that means her stomach, bowel and liver are outside her body.

Doctors said she would not survive birth and advised her parents Kelly and Sean to abort, but they refused and say she has been a “true inspiration” and continues to amaze them every day.

