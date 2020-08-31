‘Spiritual Wickedness’: Podcaster Warns Christians About BLM’s Practice of Conjuring Up Spirits of the Dead

A podcaster and Bible teacher recently exhorted Christians to be aware of the occultic spiritual practices of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and to practice discernment instead of linking arms with the organization.

“When the apostle Paul said that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against spiritual wickedness, this is what he was talking about,” said Abraham Hamilton II during his Aug. 19 “Hamilton Corner” broadcast entitled “The BLM Connection to Witchcraft.”

He played segments of a Zoom discussion between BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors and Los Angeles chapter co-founder Melina Abdullah to provide evidence of the group’s communication with the dead in their very own words.

Read Christian News Network’s initial report on the discussion here.

“Maybe I’m sharing too much, but we become very intimate with the spirits that we call on regularly,” Abdullah said at one point during the interview. “Each of them seems to have a different presence and personality. I laugh a lot with Waukesha [Wilson] (who was found dead in a Los Angeles jail cell in 2017). And I didn’t meet her in her body, right, I met her through this work.”

Hamilton also noted that Cullors and Abdullah talked about summoning the spirits of the dead to work though them and accomplish their purposes, a practice in the Yoruba religion Odu Ifa.

“Hashtags are for us way more than a hashtag,” Cullors said. “It is literally almost resurrecting the spirit so they can work through us to get the work … done. I started to feel personally connected and responsible and accountable to them both from a deeply political place, but also from a deeply spiritual place.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“In my tradition, you offer things that your loved one who passed away would want, whether it’s honey or tobacco or things like that,” she continued, referring to the creation of an “ancestor altar,” which is sometimes practiced in African cultures. “It’s so important, not just for us to be in direct relationship to our people who’ve passed but also for them to know we’ve remembered them. I believe so many of them work through us.”

Adullah talked about pouring out libation at the place where the African American person lost their life. Libation is an act that is defined as “a ritual pouring of a liquid as an offering to a god or spirit, or in memory of those who have ‘passed on.’”

“In case you don’t know it yet, they’re not talking about the Holy Spirit. They’re talking about channeling the powers of the ancestors, that it is the spirituality that enables them and empowers them to do this ‘justice work,'” Hamilton outlined.

He said that, consequently, the burgeoning “say their name” practice may not be as innocent as some think.

“They’re not doing what you think they’re doing. You think they’re just honoring people. They are conjuring up spirits,” Hamilton lamented. “These people really believe that the names of the folks that they’re saying have become ancestral gods that they are summoning when they require the attendees at these marches and these rallies to say their name.”

He pointed to Deuteronomy 18:9-12, which prohibits communication with the dead.

“When thou art come into the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not learn to do after the abominations of those nations. There shall not be found among you any one that … useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord,” the Scripture states.

“We have churches that are putting up BLM banners in their churches. And I’m saying, ‘Lord, where’s the discernment?'” he lamented. “We have got to evaluate everything through the word of God.”

Hamilton said that while racism may be an issue that needs to be addressed, the ways of BLM are not the righteous means to accomplish it.

“None of this is to say that there aren’t situations that exist where we need to grow in our demonstration and in our internalization of our love for our neighbors,” he stated. “But we don’t need to adopt some pagan spirituality Marxist organizational rhetoric to do it. We don’t need wicked help to obey God.”

As previously reported, an article published by the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs explained that “The Fight for Black Lives Is a Spiritual Movement.”

“The movement for Black lives … infuses a syncretic blend of African and indigenous cultures’ spiritual practices and beliefs, embracing ancestor worship; Ifa-based ritual such as chanting, dancing, and summoning deities; and healing practices such as acupuncture, reiki, therapeutic massage, and plant medicine in much of its work, including protest,” the article states in part.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>