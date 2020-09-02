Barbershop in Pakistan Ransacked for Playing Christian Music, Displaying Cross and Bible Verse

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – In early August, a Christian-owned barbershop in Lahore, Pakistan was ransacked and forced to close because it publicly displayed Christian symbols and played Christian music. According to the Christian owners, local police have sided with the people who ransacked the barbershop, leaving them without a livelihood.

“We were running the barbershop for more than a year and earning a good amount of money,” Masih, whose name has been changed for security reasons, told International Christian Concern (ICC). “It was surrounded by a Muslim neighborhood and other Muslim-owned barbershops were on the same street.”

“We painted the Bible verse ‘My grace is sufficient for you’ on the main door, and this was not acceptable for a few Muslim customers,” Masih continued. “They often asked questions about it and tried to engage staff in religious discussions, which we always discouraged.”

