At Least 500 Ethiopian Christians Reported Slaughtered in Relentless Attacks Since June

(Barnabas Fund) — An Ethiopian Christian leader called for an international inquiry into the slaying of hundreds of Christians, including pregnant women, children and whole families, in ongoing Oromo Muslim extremist attacks in the parts of the Oromia regional state, extending south, south-east and east of Addis Ababa, since the end of June. According to reports, more than 500 were killed.

The coordinated killings, targeting Christians from a wide range of ethnicities including Oromo Christians, began soon after the alleged assassination of a popular Oromo singer, Hachallu Hundessa, who was shot dead on June 29, while driving in the outskirts of the capital. …

As of Aug. 27, Barnabas contacts say the “targeted genocide” of Christians by the extremists is continuing in the south, south-east and east of Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Christians in touch with Barnabas urge concerned readers and supporters to contact their Ethiopian embassy, to call for immediate action to bring to a halt the atrocities continuing in the Oromia regional state at this time.

