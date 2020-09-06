Three Christians in India Banished From Village for Refusing to Renounce Faith

(International Christian Concern)– According to local report, three young Christians from Talbora village, located in India’s Odisha state, were banished from their home village because they refused to renounce their Christian faith and convert to Hinduism.
Surander, age 22, Subash, age 20, and Jamuna, age 19, became Christians in 2017 and were baptized in 2018 and 2019. Because there was no church in their village, they would walk to a nearby village called Padmathopa to attend weekly worship.
Jamuna’s parents did not approve of their daughter’s new faith and decided they would marry her to a Hindu boy. Jamuna refused her parents’ decision and secretly married Subash in the church in Padmathopa.
