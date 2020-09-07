‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Introduces ‘Transgender,’ ‘Non-Binary’ Characters in Season 3

Season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS All Access will introduce the franchise’s first “transgender” and “non-binary” characters in the history of the science fiction drama.

“Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” Executive Producer Michelle Paradise said in a press release.

The season, beginning Oct. 15, will include Blu del Barrio, who identifies as “non-binary,” as the character Adira. Non-binary is defined as “neither exclusively male or female.” Ian Alexander, a female who identifies as male, will play the role of Gray.

The homosexual and transgender advocacy group GLAAD recently interviewed del Barrio about her experience in acting for the series, in which — as part of the storyline — she slowly comes out as “non-binary” to friends Lt. Commander Paul Stamets and Dr. Hugh Culber, who are both open homosexuals.

“If someone had a question about my identity, they asked it thoughtfully and kindly. When I went to our costume department and sheepishly asked them if I could use a binder under my costumes, they went and MADE me one,” she said of the cast and crew.

“I know this isn’t how it would go on every set, but it was clear that on the Discovery set, the producers, directors, writers, cast, and crew were equally committed to writing these wonderful characters in Adira and Gray, and creating a safe and healthy work environment for me and Ian,” del Barrio stated.

Star Trek also took to social media to tout the inclusion of del Barrio and Alexander, simply writing, “Welcome Blu del Barrio and @ianaIexander to the #StarTrekFamily! They will be playing Adira, Star Trek’s first non-binary character, and Gray, Star Trek’s first transgender character in #StarTrekDiscovery Season 3.”

The announcement generated mixed reaction from followers.

“I am overjoyed. To have such overall inclusive representation in a mainstream long time renowned sci-fi franchise is overwhelming and breathtaking,” one commenter wrote.

“I identify as bi-gender. Having Adira as my representation as a non-binary character is empowering,” another said.

“I am disapointed with Star Trek Discovery, and the Star Trek brand now,” a third advised. “I am a huge fan of all the old stuff. A character should be added on their merits, not the need to rub virtue signaling in our face.”

“Seriously… God must be in pain,” another remarked.

According to reports, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry was a humanist and had wanted to include script about his criticisms of God in the production, but the concept was too controversial.

“The Enterprise meets God in space; God is a life form, and I wanted to suggest that there may have been, at one time in the human beginning, an alien entity that early man believed was God and kept those legends,” he is quoted as stating. “But I also wanted to suggest that it might have been as much the devil as it was God. After all, what kind of God would throw humans out of Paradise for eating the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge?”

“One of the Vulcans on board, in a very logical way, says, ‘If this is your God, He’s not very impressive. He’s got so many psychological problems; He’s so insecure. He demands worship every seven days. He goes out and creates faulty humans and then blames them for His own mistakes. He’s a pretty poor excuse for a Supreme Being.”

As previously reported, while some view transgenderism and gender confusion as a medical condition, Christians believe the matter is also, at its root, a spiritual issue — one that stems from the same predicament all men everywhere face without Christ.

The Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and have their very nature transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).