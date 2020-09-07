Young Pakistani Christian Maid Beaten by Employers for Refusing to Convert to Islam

(Barnabas Fund) — A young Pakistani Christian woman working as a domestic servant was beaten by her employers, and later accused of theft, after she refused to convert to Islam.

Eighteen-year-old Anika Shehzad is from a poor family and took the live-in job for a monthly wage of 5,000 Pakistani Rupees (£23; $30; €25) in order to help support them.

After a few days, Anika was asked to convert to Islam, which she refused to do. When the pressure on her became unbearable, she told her employers she wanted to leave and, infuriated, they began to beat her.

