Joy for UK Parents as Baby Born at 23 Weeks Comes Home From Hospital

(The Christian Institute) — Parents have shared their joy at welcoming home their baby who was born at just 23 weeks.

Born before the abortion limit, Millie Bushell, who weighed 1lb 7oz, initially struggled with her breathing, had to fight off numerous infections and underwent a heart operation during her 15-week stay.

Mom Tiffany and dad Matthew feared their daughter wouldn’t survive but are overjoyed to have taken her home after almost four months in hospital.

