Trevor Noah: Gender Reveal Parties Should Only Happen When The Child Knows ‘Their Actual Gender’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on the gender reveal party in California that resulted in a 10K+ acre wildfire, Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah opined this week that celebrating a child’s biological sex is becoming “outdated” and that such parties should only happen when the child is older and “knows their actual gender.”

“[C]elebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated,” he said on Tuesday during “The Daily Show.” “Like, given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender and to pitch in some cash for the fire damage.”

Jenna Karvunidis, who is credited with being the inventor of gender reveal parties, also condemned the celebrations.

“Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s [private parts]. No one cares but you,” she posted to social media on Monday.

“It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s [private parts]. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies,” Karvunidis opined.

She told Fox 11 Los Angeles that she didn’t foresee any problems in holding a reveal party for her first child in 2008 after previously miscarrying, including “the social implications of these parties, how they are harmful to certain segments of our community — transgender and nonbinary.”

According to KTLA-TV, the fire was started on Saturday when a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device malfunctioned during a gender reveal party in El Dorado Ranch Park.

The family reportedly tried to put the fire out with water bottles, but “in four-foot high grass, you’re never going to capture a grass fire with that,” Capt. Bennet Milloy told KABC News.

The flames continued to spread, moving through the Yucaipa Ridge area and now covering more than 10,000 acres. Officials say that the family has been cooperative.

A state of emergency has been declared for San Bernardino County and many have had to evacuate.

As previously reported, the Bible states that God created man male and female (Genesis 5:2; Mark 10:6).

While some view transgenderism and gender confusion as a medical condition, Christians believe the matter is also, at its root, a spiritual issue — one that stems from the same predicament all men everywhere face without Christ.

The Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and have their very nature transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).