‘Queer,’ ‘Nonbinary,’ Feminist Speaker: ‘All White People Are Racists,’ ‘Born Into Not Being Human’

A video posted to social media shows writer and activist Hunter Ashleigh Shackelford, a self-described “cultural producer, multidisciplinary artist, nonbinary shapeshifter, hood feminist, and data futurist” speaking to a room of predominantly white attendees and claiming that “all white people are racists” and will always be so, being “born into not being human.”

“All white people are racists,” she says in the undated recording, referring to words written in all caps and red on the presentation board. “So, I put this up because I really want any white person in the room to know up front that this is what we’re dealing with — that it’s not going to be this coddling of white tears.”

“And we’re not going to discuss, ‘Oh, maybe some of us are going to work it out.’ No, you’re always going to be racist, actually,” Shackelford claims. “So even when you’re on your path to trying to figure out how to be a better human being, I believe that white people are born into not being human. ”

She asserts that those with little melanin are taught to be “demons” and reiterates that all whites are racist.

“Like, instead of people of color and black folks being dehumanized, that actually everyone is dehumanized [unintelligible] within white supremacy, that y’all are born into a life to not be human. And that’s what y’all are taught to do, to be demons,” Shackelford states. “So in this particular way, white people are all racists. So I just want y’all to know that up front.”

According to her website, Shackelford identifies as “queer,” “nonbinary” and a feminist.

“Ashleigh has utilized organizing, community kickbacks, real [slur] [expletive], and art to ignite consciousness raising and political conversations around the issues of antiblack violence,” it states. “From protesting, writing, data futurism, community safe spaces, and visual art shows, Ashleigh moves in the legacy of freedom fighting from her home base in the urban South and beyond.”

In an article written in 2017, Shackelford also expressed her discomfort with whites showing up at Black Lives Matter rallies because they take away from the message being communicated.

“Unless Black organizers have specified that you need to come to a rally for buffers against the police, as a legal observer, or to collect other white people, why are you going to a protest when you’re the oppressor?” she asked. “There are more ways to actually use your privilege and more ways to challenge the anti-black violence embedded within you without being at a protest that you serve no purpose for.”

Shackelford further asserted that whites own nothing because they owe reparations over the mistreatment of African Americans over the past 400 years.

“Let me be clear: Nothing you have is yours. Also, Let me be see through: Reparations are not donations, because we are not your charity, tax write off, or good deed for the day. You are living off of stolen resources, stolen land, exploited labor, appropriated culture and the murder of our people. Nothing you have is yours,” she wrote.

“You have to give us everything we need and more, because even if it means you go without it doesn’t matter because that’s how we been living for 400+ years. Reparations will never be negotiable,” Shackelford warned. “So if you’re not willing to talk money, you are not here for #BlackLivesMatter as a movement or for us as individuals.”

James 2:8-9 says, “If ye fulfill the royal law according to the Scripture, ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself,’ ye do well. But if ye have respect to persons, ye commit sin, and are convinced of the law as transgressors.”

Romans 13:8 also teaches, “Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.”

1 Corinthians 13 further teaches how to love, stating, “Charity suffereth long and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil, rejoiceth not in iniquity but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth.”

