Sex-Selective Abortion Could Mean 7 Million Fewer Indian Girls by 2030

(The Christian Institute) — Nearly seven million fewer girls are expected to be born in India between now and 2030 due to the country’s extensive use of sex-selective abortion, a study has estimated.
Academics from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia say the dramatic figures are a result of a preference for boys, and called for the introduction of support to counter “existing gender biases.”
India is estimated to have 63 million fewer women and girls than expected since tests were introduced in the 1970s to determine the sex of the unborn baby.
