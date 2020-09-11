Three Christians Flee Iran in Facing Combined 35 Years in Prison

(Article18) — Three Iranian Christian converts whose appeals against a combined 35 years in prison were recently rejected want to let their supporters know they are safe and well outside the country.

The cases against Kavian Fallah-Mohammadi, Hadi Asgari and Amin Afshar-Naderi were tied up with those against the Iranian-Assyrian pastor Victor-Bet Tamraz and his wife Shamiram Issavi, whose appeals were also rejected.

Like Victor and Shamiram, the three converts are now safely outside Iran and told Article18 they wished to let everyone know they are okay, albeit still suffering with the scars of a years-long battle in the courts only because of their membership of a house-church.

Continue reading this story >>