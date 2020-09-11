Tributes Paid to Late Mission Aviation Fellowship Founder Stuart King

(The Christian Institute) — Stuart King, co-founder of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), died on August 28 at age 98.
After serving in the RAF during the Second World War, King founded MAF in 1945 and was one of the first British airmen to take light aircraft to Africa in 1948 to aid isolated villages.
Today, MAF flies to locations across 27 countries, delivering relief workers, doctors, pastors, food and medicine to remote communities.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!