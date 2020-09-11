Tributes Paid to Late Mission Aviation Fellowship Founder Stuart King

(The Christian Institute) — Stuart King, co-founder of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), died on August 28 at age 98.

After serving in the RAF during the Second World War, King founded MAF in 1945 and was one of the first British airmen to take light aircraft to Africa in 1948 to aid isolated villages.

Today, MAF flies to locations across 27 countries, delivering relief workers, doctors, pastors, food and medicine to remote communities.

