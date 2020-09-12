Woman Abandons Assisted Suicide Plan After Successful Treatment

(The Christian Institute) — A woman who announced on live television that she wanted to go to Dignitas to die has abandoned her plans after undergoing a new treatment which has left her feeling “reborn.”

In 2013, Jennie Thornton, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, told ITV’s This Morning that if she felt close to death she would travel to Switzerland to be killed. …

Fearing coronavirus would kill her if she caught it, she began to contemplate assisted suicide once again.

But during lockdown, Jennie, now 40, was selected for a new treatment …

