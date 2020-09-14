Chinese House Church Preacher Charged for Homeschooling

(International Christian Concern) – A house church preacher and his wife in China’s southern Fujian province received a subpoena on September 3. They were charged with “custody disputes” by the local government.

According to China Aid, preacher You Guanda from Dianqian Church in Xiamen city was accused by the government of Hongdunzhen, Shaowu city for not sending his children to public school and homeschooling them. The subpoena asked them to report to the Shaowu Court on September 23 at 9 a.m.

Continue reading this story >>